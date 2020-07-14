December 24, 1921 - July 11, 2020 Marjorie Platt, our loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, died on July 11 from complications of Covid-19. She lived a grand and glorious life, leaving us at 98 years old. Margie was the beloved and respected matriarch of one of Southern California's oldest Jewish families. The second daughter of Frederick Cerf, who owned an automobile repair shop in Los Angeles, and Doris Cerf, a book critic who held public book reviews at L.A department stores, Margie, as she was known to all, was born on December 24, 1921 in Baltimore, Maryland. The family, which included older sister Jean, moved to Los Angeles in 1928. Margie began her professional career at the May Company department stores in 1938, selling clothes for young girls. Within five years she became the buyer for her department. This first success revealed Margie's exceptional organization skills, her way with people, and her excellent taste in clothing. In 1943, a broken jukebox at the May Company's Wilshire-Fairfax store led Margie to meet Herman Platt, whose Platt Music Company provided the music and, later, appliance and consumer electronic concessions in all May Company stores. They married in 1945, had two daughters, Nancy and Cindy, and raised them with Herman's older children, Ken, Steve and Susie.In their 60-year marriage, Herman and Margie Platt donated their time, money and fundraising skills to religious and medical organizations, including Sinai Temple, Mount Sinai Memorial Park, Vista Del Mar, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, the United Jewish Fund, the Jewish Home for the Aging, the City of Hope, and the UCLA Foundation. Margie was a founder and major fundraiser for the University of Judaism in Los Angeles (now American Jewish University) where she and Herman endowed the Marjorie and Herman Platt Art Gallery. Besides their philanthropic work, the Platts cherished their friendships and enjoyed entertaining at their longtime home on Club Drive in Cheviot Hills. In the mid 1960s, the Los Angeles Times wrote a feature story praising the unique and beautiful home and gardens Margie designed. But nothing matched the Platt's love for their growing family. Margie adored her children and their kids. She spent long afternoons driving carpools, babysitting, and having lunch at La Scala Boutique with her loving grandchildren. A longtime member of Hillcrest Country Club in West Los Angeles, Margie enjoyed playing golf and always looked forward to her Wednesday afternoon bridge games. Herman's father had been a founding member of Hillcrest.The couple had a deep love for Sinai Temple. Both Herman and his father, Ben Platt, served long terms as temple president, while Margie served as Sisterhood Chair and fundraiser extraordinaire.In 2004, Mount Sinai Memorial Park, where Herman Platt had chaired the management committee for 25 years, named its chapel and administrative buildings for him. Marjorie Platt had two daughters, Nancy Platt Jacoby (Len) and Cynthia Platt Flagg (Michael), a stepdaughter, Susan Platt Baggley (Jack), 16 grandchildren, and 27 great-grandchildren. Two stepsons, Steve (Barbara) and Ken predeceased Marjorie.A celebration of Margie's life will be held at a later date.The family has asked that any memorial donations be sent to Cedars Sinai Hospital. Gifts may be made online https://giving.cedars-sinai.edu/donate
Above all, Margie adored her family and instilled in her children great values and integrity which will be passed on from generation to generation. Our mother will be missed every day and will be forever in our hearts and minds.