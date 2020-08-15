Marjorie Lesser Fasman, a long-time resident of Beverly Hills, died peacefully on July 28, 2020, in her home where she had lived for 68 years. Marjorie Helen Lesser was born in San Francisco, December 1, 1916. The family moved to Los Angeles in 1918. Her parents, Fay and Sol Lesser; her husband, Michael J. Fasman; and her brother Julian "Bud" Lesser preceded her in death. Surviving Mrs. Fasman are her daughters Fay Pfaelzer Abrams of Albuquerque, Betty Pfaelzer Rauch of New York, stepdaughter, Bunni Fasman Zimberoff of Santa Rosa; grandchildren Wendy Paige Abrams, Melissa Ambrose, Matthew Rauch, Molly Rauch, Steve Colgrove, Betty Colgrove, Rafael Zimberoff, Tanya Z'Cornell; nephews Stephen and David Lesser and niece, Belinder Lesser. Also several great nieces and nephews, 13 great grandchildren and 10 great great grandchildren.Mrs. Fasman graduated from Beverly Hills High School in 1933. She attended Wellesley College, the University of Pennsylvania (BA), and UCLA. She married Morris Pfaelzer in 1938 (divorced 1959) and Michael Fasman in 1961. She was a volunteer, philanthropist, artist, art collector, traveler, avid tennis player, gardener, floral artist, renowned party giver and gala planner, fashion trend-setter, screenwriter (Taran of the Amazon), writer (The Diary of Henry Fitzwilliam Darcy, 1998), and poet of biting political satire and loving encomia for friends' and family life events.For several years (late 1940's and early 1950's) Mrs. Fasman was the moderator for the UCLA Religious Conference's Panel of Americans. In 1950, she was one of the founders of Leo Baeck Temple with her first husband, Morris Pfaelzer, and several other Los Angeles families. She was a generous supporter of many local institutions including the LA Music Center, the LA Philharmonic, the Hollywood Bowl, Griffith Park Zoo, KCET, the UCLA School of Music, the LA Conservancy, and the Venice Family Clinic.Mrs. Fasman has been buried next to her husband, Michael Fasman, at Hillside Memorial Park. Please no flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to the Venice Family Clinic.



