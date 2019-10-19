Home

Mount Sinai Memorial Parks & Mortuaries
5950 Forest Lawn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90068
(800) 600-0076
Service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
12:30 PM
Mount Sinai Hollywood Hills in the TaNaCh chapel
Marjorie Nan Wolfe


1944 - 2019
Marjorie Nan Wolfe Obituary
June 1, 1944 - October 16, 2019 Passed away October 16, 2019. Born in Berkeley, California on June 1, 1944, spent her childhood in Berkeley, Santa Barbara, Switzerland, England and Burbank. Attended SF State University, ran day care business from home until her own children were grown, then taught preschool at University Synagogue for 19 years, including 2 as acting director. Above all dedicated herself to being the loving giving kind heart of her family. Survived by husband of 54 years, Howard; children, Stuart (Susanna), Todd (Meg), and Donna; grandchildren, Cara, Julia, Lynn and Gabriella; and siblings, Peter (Dee) Leiter, Ginnie (Richard) Gibbs, Barbara Toby Wilmet, and Earle (Dawn) Miller; and so many cherished others. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the American Diabetes Association. Services will be Sunday, October 20 at 12:30pm at Mount Sinai Hollywood Hills in the TaNaCh chapel
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Oct. 19, 2019
