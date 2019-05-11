August 23, 1949 - May 1, 2019 Mark A. Roeder passed away at home in San Marcos on May 1, 2019, after a two-year battle with nodular melanoma. Predeceased by parents Jesse and Gert and brother Jim, he is survived by wife Kathryn, brother Ray, sister-in-law Lani, nephews Marvin and Ben, many cousins and friends. Mark grew up in San Diego County and received his BA from San Diego State University. Also a longtime resident of Orange County, he enjoyed a 40-year career in cultural resource management as a paleontologist, as well as contributing to archaeological and historic projects throughout Southern California. Mark was a big man with a kind and generous heart who volunteered with many professional and avocational organizations. He had a lifelong love of learning, sharing his knowledge with children in after-school programs and mentoring many young people beginning their careers in paleontology. A celebration of Mark's life will be held at the Lakehouse Resort (Heartwood Room) in Lake San Marcos on June 1, 2019, at 11 AM. Donations in his memory can be made to SDSU Campanile Foundation (designate Geological Sciences Fund), or the San Diego Natural History Museum (Paleontolgy Section). Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 11 to May 20, 2019