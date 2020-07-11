September 5, 1945 - July 6, 2020 Mark Akio Katayama was born in Parker, Arizona and resided his entire life in and around Los Angeles. He was the oldest child of James Noboru Katayama and Marion Miwa Komuro. His overriding characteristic was kindness to his parents, older people and friends. His later years were filled with medical challenges. Mark passed away peacefully in his sleep two months shy of his 75th birthday. He will be missed and remembered by his siblings, James Katayama, Maxine Morisaki and Kenneth Katayama. www.fukuimortuary.com
