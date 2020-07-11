1/
Mark Akio Katayama
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
September 5, 1945 - July 6, 2020 Mark Akio Katayama was born in Parker, Arizona and resided his entire life in and around Los Angeles. He was the oldest child of James Noboru Katayama and Marion Miwa Komuro. His overriding characteristic was kindness to his parents, older people and friends. His later years were filled with medical challenges. Mark passed away peacefully in his sleep two months shy of his 75th birthday. He will be missed and remembered by his siblings, James Katayama, Maxine Morisaki and Kenneth Katayama. www.fukuimortuary.com (213)626-0441

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
707 East Temple Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
213-626-0441
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved