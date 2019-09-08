|
December 13, 1955 - August 25, 2019 Mark Douglas Weisberger, loving son, husband, father and brother, died following a long fight with cancer. Mark was born in Coronado, California to Gerald Weisberger and Francine (Fendrick) Weisberger. He was raised in Northridge, California and was a loving brother to Glenn, Lynn and Dana. Mark attended James Monroe High School in Sepulveda, California. He also attended UCLA earning a BA in Economics followed by Southwestern College of Law where he earned his Juris Doctorate degree. In high school and college, Mark was a founding member of and played bass guitar with a 50's band, "Captain Cardiac and the Coronaries". In 1981, Mark married Joanne Gottschalk and together they had two children, Evan and Haley, who meant the world to him. In his late 30's, Mark started searching for a new meaning to his life and became a practicing Orthodox Jew. In 1995, Mark married Sheryl (Wohl) Rubenstein, who he had dated during his college years before they each went their separate ways for a time. Mark became a beloved step-parent to her four children. Together, Mark and Sheryl added one more child, Matthew, to bind the two families as one.Mark's successful career as a lawyer began at Wrather Corporation. He later served as General Counsel to Collins Foods (Sizzler), Dine Equity (IHOP) and Aspen Dental. Mark's quiet, unassuming demeanor hid a heart of gold, a kind and generous soul, a wicked sense of humor and a love of cooking. Mark is survived by his parents, Jerry and Fran, his wife, Sheryl, his three children, Evan (Sami), Haley (Brian) and Matthew (Alexandra), his brother Glenn and two sisters, Lynn (Doug) Todd and Dana (Roy) Moraly, four step-children, Joshua (Miriam) Rubenstein, Talia (Chaim) Bernson, Noah (Chani) Rubenstein, Aaron (Elisheva) Rubenstein, fifteen grandchildren, six nieces and nephews and countless friends.Mark was buried in Jerusalem surrounded by his family on August 27, 2019. A memorial service will be held in the Los Angeles area at a later date. Anyone interested in attending, please contact the family at [email protected]
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Sept. 8, 2019