Mark Dyer was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on November 5, 1958. He died in Snohomish Washington on June 27, 2019. Mark came out to Los Angeles, California in1968 and graduated from Venice High School with honors in 1976. He graduated from USC in 1981 where he was a valued member of the USC Rowing Team. He also met his future wife of many years, Pam Dyer while attending school there. After graduating Mark started his successful career at Cantor Fitzgerald where he was a respected stock analyst. He later founded his own company, Westlake Group in Seattle, where he enjoyed success for many years. Mark was driven and meticulous, every endeavor he was involved in reflected his attention to detail. He enjoyed music, art, movies, and relaxing at his home on Lake Sammamish. He was also a fantastic cook and loved spending time with family.He is survived by his brothers David Freid, Bob Dyer, and Mike Dyer, sister, Deborah Harris, half-sister Jennifer Kain and two nephews, Chris freid and Matthew Freid. We will miss him greatly. Published in the Los Angeles Times on July 7, 2019