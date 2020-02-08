|
Surrounded by his family on January 29, 2020 Dr. Mark H. Mikulics passed away. Mark was born August 23, 1959 in Bridgeport, CT to Michael and Marilyn Mikulics.He was one of three boys. His oldest brother died December 23, 2018. His younger brother, Matthew resides with his family in Templeton, CA.The family moved to Orange CA. Mark attended Villa Park High School. He was on the Water Polo Team. He was Valedictorian of his class with a 4.0 average. He enrolled in an accelerated medical program at University of California Riverside. From there he transferred to U.C.L.A. Medical School, graduated and then attended University of Pennsylvania Medical School. He specialized in Orthopedic Surgery. Returning to CA he continued his studies of Orthopedics where he did a Fellowship in Micro Surgery. He established his practice in San Diego and Poway.He referred to himself as our family doctor and all ailments should be referred to him. He loved fast cars, going to Las Vegas, Surfing, Mexican Food, and beer.He is survived by his parents, brother Matthew, his devoted wife Jeanne, and five children, Nicole Parresco, Christine Schwartz, Mark Joseph, Adam, Danielle and Granddaughter, Amelia Parresco.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 8, 2020