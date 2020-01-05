Home

Mark L. Lamken

Mark L. Lamken Obituary
January 26, 1933 - January 2, 2020 Mark L. Lamken passed away at age 87 surrounded by the family who adored and respected him. He is survived by wife Norma H. Lamken, his children Jeffrey Lamken (Lourdes) and Kathi Rubin Hicks (Charles Hicks) and beloved grandchildren Lauren and Lindsay Lamken and Mitchell and Sara Rubin. Services will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Hillside Memorial Park, 6001 W Centinela Blvd. in Los Angeles, CA. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to Pet Adoption Fund in Canoga Park, CA, City of Hope Cancer Center in Duarte, CA the Mountains Restoration Trust in Calabasas, CA or to your .
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
