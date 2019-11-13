|
March 27, 1961 - November 8, 2019 Mark Nickolas Artukovich passed away peacefully in the presence of his beautiful, loving family and literally in the arms of the love of his life. An incredibly adoring husband to Tina (Cvjetkovic) Artukovich of 35 years; an amazing father of Lucy, Christina, Anthony (Marysa), Andrea, Amanda and Nicole; cherished Djedo to his grandchildren Skylar, Chloe, Jack, Etta, Roko and Marko (and another grandson on the way); a brother like no other to Vido (Sharon), Luci, Antoinette, Madeline (Richard Violé), Nicole (Paul Dazé) and Anna (George Dulcich); an unforgettable uncle and cousin; and a friend to the masses. The son to Anthony and Lucy (Lamat) Artukovich, Mark was born at St. Luke Hospital in Pasadena, and grew up and attended schools in La Cañada. Mark loved sports, especially football where he played youth football for the La Cañada Gladiators, as well as at La Cañada High School. His toughness and indefatigable attitude was demonstrated time and again as he constantly battled others both older and bigger than he… and won. He cherished the childhood memories of his siblings, cousins and many friends with whom he skied, swam, surfed, biked, skateboarded and generally caused minor chaos throughout the streets of La Cañada. He loved his family trips especially the annual camping trip to Estero Beach, Mexico; the visits with his family and cousins in Las Vegas; the countless trips to his aunt & uncle's beach house in Newport Beach… everywhere he went he lived life to the fullest and made an everlasting impression on all whom he met. But what he truly prized was his Croatian/Herzegovinian heritage and his many visits to Croatia and Bosnia/Herzegovina. He forged wonderful, lifelong relationships with both his parents' and Tina's extended families in the "old country." He began working full-time for his father's and grandfather's family-owned/run construction company, Vido Artukovich & Son (est. 1919). With his father and brother, he continued to grow the legendary Los Angeles construction company. He was a member of The Beavers, a Heavy Engineering Construction Association, as well as the Associated General Contractors of America. He met the love of his life in 1982 at the Croatian picnic. They were married at St. Anthony Croatian Catholic Church in 1984 and moved to Long Beach to start their family. Together he and Tina started a most remarkable friendship and never-ending romance, raising the beautiful family that has touched innumerable people in so many loving and different ways. Their shared Croatian legacy cemented their love of and involvement with St. Anthony Croatian Catholic Church, which Mark's family was so instrumental in building and growing throughout the generations. From the Croatian picnics to numerous holidays and events, together they were a constant presence in the Croatian communities both at St. Anthony and in San Pedro. In this amazing community he cultivated numerous meaningful friendships. He was a member of the United Hercegovina Catholic Benevolent Society, with which the Artukovich men have been associated for four generations. In this amazing community he cultivated numerous, meaningful friendships. He was heavily involved and spent countless, exciting moments through his childrens' schools and sports (especially water polo). Mark was a strong, guiding influence for numerous men throughout his adult life. So many have shared their stories of how Mark both helped them and stayed by their side while they battled troubles in their lives. His strength and inspiration have helped so many in countless ways. Mark's amazing strength, work ethic and undying spirit in life foreshadowed the trials that he and Tina would later face with his illness. To the very end he refused to give up and "fought like hell." Mark was one in a billion. Everyone he knew will attest to his undying confidence, dashing appearance, spectacular taste, physical and emotional strength, humor, dogged determination, and intelligence. He was born a natural leader and did so in all matters great and small. He loved to live large but cherished the simple things in life: a beautiful sunset, a vodka and a cigarette, a great steak, and having dinners at Dan Tana's or Tadich Grill. But mostly he loved laughing, telling stories and having fun with his family and friends. He loved his Catholic faith. But mostly he loved his children, his grandchildren, his family and above of all his beloved Tina, whose side he never wanted to leave. Tina and the family want to thank all those who were there for Mark, especially his loving sister Antoinette who went above and beyond during his illness. A rosary and Catholic Memorial Mass will be held at St. Anthony Croatian Catholic Church located at 712 N. Grand Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90012 on Friday, November 15, 2019 beginning at 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you please consider contributing to the United Hercegovina Catholic Benevolent Society (UHCBS), P.O. Box 39351, Los Angeles, CA 90039. There will be a private, family only interment at a later date. Overflow parking and shuttle for the funeral events will be provided at 713 N. Hill Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019