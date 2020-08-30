1/1
Marlene Bates
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
August 16, 1935 - August 12, 2020 Marlene Angeletti Bates, 84, passed away August 12, 2020 at her home in Aurora, Colorado. She was a devoted spouse, mother, and grandmother. A native of Pittsburgh, PA, Marlene was an honorary Angeleno as the mother of Darryl (Colleen) and the grandmother of Erin (Rikki Johnson) Bates and Emily Bates. She is also survived by Dale, her husband of 62 years, daughter Cynthia (John) Petrarca and their children Luke (also an Angeleno) and Alexis, and, brother Edward Angeletti. To read the full obituary, go to www.horancares.com/hcy/obituary/Marlene-Bates

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times on Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved