August 16, 1935 - August 12, 2020 Marlene Angeletti Bates, 84, passed away August 12, 2020 at her home in Aurora, Colorado. She was a devoted spouse, mother, and grandmother. A native of Pittsburgh, PA, Marlene was an honorary Angeleno as the mother of Darryl (Colleen) and the grandmother of Erin (Rikki Johnson) Bates and Emily Bates. She is also survived by Dale, her husband of 62 years, daughter Cynthia (John) Petrarca and their children Luke (also an Angeleno) and Alexis, and, brother Edward Angeletti. To read the full obituary, go to www.horancares.com/hcy/obituary/Marlene-Bates