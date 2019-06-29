December 27, 1943 - June 9, 2019 Our beloved Marlene passed on from this world at the age of 75 in Thousand Oaks. She was preceded in death by her parents Albert and Esther Benoun, whom she loved dearly. She is survived by her son Brian Alexander, daughter-in-law Kimberlea, grandsons Nicholas and Noah, brothers Jack and Morris, sisters-in-law Parvin and Lupe, nieces Leila and Roxanne, nephews Morrie and David, and many other relatives and friends. Marlene loved and cherished her family above all else and was especially proud of her Sephardic Jewish ancestry from the Greek island of Rhodes. She was a uniquely charming, funny, strong and independent woman who developed many long term friendships. Marlene will live on in the hearts and memories of those who knew and loved her. Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 29 to June 30, 2019