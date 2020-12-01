June 21, 1940 - November 25, 2020 Marlene, 80, of Burbank since 1971 & formerly of Toronto, Ontario has passed away. She is predeceased by her parents Geraldine & Cecil, & her husband, Bert. She is survived by her son Mark, daughter-in-law Karen, & grandson Michael, as well as extended family. Marlene retired from the Walt Disney Company after 30 years where she was highly respected for her hard work & willingness to help others. She faithfully served at St. Finbar's. Marlene loved traveling as well as attending the opera, gardening, reading, doing puzzles & having game nights with her friends. A private service will be held at the San Fernando Mission. As a life-long dog lover, donations may be sent to Burbank Animal Hospital.



