1/
Marlene F. Waggoner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
June 21, 1940 - November 25, 2020 Marlene, 80, of Burbank since 1971 & formerly of Toronto, Ontario has passed away. She is predeceased by her parents Geraldine & Cecil, & her husband, Bert. She is survived by her son Mark, daughter-in-law Karen, & grandson Michael, as well as extended family. Marlene retired from the Walt Disney Company after 30 years where she was highly respected for her hard work & willingness to help others. She faithfully served at St. Finbar's. Marlene loved traveling as well as attending the opera, gardening, reading, doing puzzles & having game nights with her friends. A private service will be held at the San Fernando Mission. As a life-long dog lover, donations may be sent to Burbank Animal Hospital.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times from Dec. 1 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved