Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marlene Zinkow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlene J. Zinkow

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marlene J. Zinkow Obituary
August 11, 1931 - August 17, 2019 We mourn the death of our dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Daughter of David and Lena Klein, sister of Norman z"l (Shirlee), mother of Cherie (Ron) Klein, Misha (Elka Abrahamson) Zinkow, Dale (John) Olson. Grandma of Dan (Marni) Klein, Emory (Matt) Rubin, Elan (Orly), Amir, Yael (Molly Hoffman), Maya Zinkow, and Gigi of Jonah, Jeremy, Gabe, Levi and Aviv. Preceded in death by husbands Harold Zinkow and Sandy Zimet. Marlene was an (almost) lifelong Angelina, a wonderful friend, guardian of her family and lover of Las Vegas, Pan, Mahj and the Dodgers. Graveside services to be held August 22, 9 AM, at Hillside Memorial Park. Contributions can be sent to CityofHope.org.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.