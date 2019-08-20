|
August 11, 1931 - August 17, 2019 We mourn the death of our dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Daughter of David and Lena Klein, sister of Norman z"l (Shirlee), mother of Cherie (Ron) Klein, Misha (Elka Abrahamson) Zinkow, Dale (John) Olson. Grandma of Dan (Marni) Klein, Emory (Matt) Rubin, Elan (Orly), Amir, Yael (Molly Hoffman), Maya Zinkow, and Gigi of Jonah, Jeremy, Gabe, Levi and Aviv. Preceded in death by husbands Harold Zinkow and Sandy Zimet. Marlene was an (almost) lifelong Angelina, a wonderful friend, guardian of her family and lover of Las Vegas, Pan, Mahj and the Dodgers. Graveside services to be held August 22, 9 AM, at Hillside Memorial Park. Contributions can be sent to CityofHope.org.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Aug. 20, 2019