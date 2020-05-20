June 16, 1941 - July 28, 2019 Born in Chicago, Illinois on June 16, 1941, Marlene Marie Atteberry (nee Wetherbee) passed away on July 28, 2019 in Artesia, California. Marlene was a dedicated, loving and beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt and cousin. Marlene had an enthusiastic interest in genealogy, music, art, history, science, sports (especially football, tennis and horse racing), and a variety of other topics. She was a lover of animals, and took great and affectionate care of many pets during her lifetime, and in return, was rewarded by their affection and loyalty. She was dedicated and conscientious in a variety of jobs, highly regarded by both employers and co-workers. She developed lifelong friendships with several people she worked with. Marlene is survived by her loving husband, Ted; her children, Charlotte and Ted II; her son-in-law, Greg; her sisters, Joyce and Carolyn; and many cousins, nephews, nieces and friends. Marlene will be greatly missed, and lovingly remembered, by them all.



