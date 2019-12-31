Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marsha Hostetler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marsha Louise Hostetler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marsha Louise Hostetler Obituary
October 23, 1951 - September 14, 2019 Marsha Louise Hostetler, 67, passed to her Savior on Saturday, September 14th, 2019 surrounded by family. Born to Edmund and Marjorie Patterson on October 23, 1951, she was the second oldest of four siblings: Bob, Joyce and Donna. She loved people and cared deeply for all that she met. She was an amazing wife to Lee, and beautiful mother to Michelle, Matt and Liz. Marsha lived for her grandchildren, Levi and Cambria. Marsha attended Valley Presbyterian Church. She will be greatly missed and our heats ache to be reunited with her again. We wish her a Happy New Year in heaven!
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marsha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -