October 23, 1951 - September 14, 2019 Marsha Louise Hostetler, 67, passed to her Savior on Saturday, September 14th, 2019 surrounded by family. Born to Edmund and Marjorie Patterson on October 23, 1951, she was the second oldest of four siblings: Bob, Joyce and Donna. She loved people and cared deeply for all that she met. She was an amazing wife to Lee, and beautiful mother to Michelle, Matt and Liz. Marsha lived for her grandchildren, Levi and Cambria. Marsha attended Valley Presbyterian Church. She will be greatly missed and our heats ache to be reunited with her again. We wish her a Happy New Year in heaven!
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 31, 2019