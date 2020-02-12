|
|
May 28, 1947 - February 6, 2020 Marshall passed away suddenly on Feb. 6. He received both his BA and JD from UCLA and remained an avid Bruin fan. He enjoyed the courtroom, political discussions, and good wine but most importantly his family. He is survived by his beloved wife, Shana, his son, Adam (Allie), his brother, Steve, his stepchildren, Adam Weissman (Gabrielle) and Lauren Miller (Bill), and his grandchildren Ava and Ori. Marshall was preceded in death by his two sons, Joey and Jeremy. Funeral services will be held Friday, February 14 at 1:00 pm at Hillside Memorial Park.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020