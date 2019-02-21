Home

Marshall Sawyer
Marshall West Sawyer III Obituary
September 1934 - February 2019 Marshall West Sawyer III passed away in February, 2019. He was born in September, 1934 in Arizona to Jean and Marshall II. Marshall III was graduated from University High School in Santa Monica and served in the U.S. Army in Korea. His career included sales, aerospace industry management, and cattle ranching. He was a forward thinker, true patriot, loyal friend, loving father, and The World's Best Granddad. He will be greatly missed by his sister Cynthia Sawyer Hart, daughters Elizabeth and Cheryl, loving goddaughter Carol, and grandchildren Mary, George and Frank. Services at the National Cemetery in Riverside, CA, on February 25, 2019.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 21 to Feb. 24, 2019
