April 6, 1965 - July 1, 2020 Marta Hodur died peacefully of natural causes on July 1, 2020, in Los Angeles, California. She is grievously missed by the many, many people she touched with her grace, cheeriness and endless kindnesses. Marty was born to Ladislav and Marta Hodur in Bratislava, Czechoslovakia (now Slovakia) on April 6, 1965. After collecting another sister and baby brother, the family fled the communist rampage after the "Prague Spring" and were welcomed to America on Christmas Eve 1968. They ultimately settled in Culver City, where Marty resided until her passing. Marty attended Culver City public schools (as did her two sons), ate several tons (probably) of Sorrento Italian Market deli meats and cheeses (as did her sons, parents, siblings, and all their cousins), was awarded a B.A. in history from UCLA in 1999 (as was her son Duncan in 2019). She met Edward Scharpf during the riots of 1992 and they married on April 13, 1998 (by Elvis, in Las Vegas, surrounded by delirious friends and family). They had a raucous good time (the envy of every young couple) until Marty and Ed pivoted to raising their sons, Edward Duncan Hodur-Scharpf born in 1993 and his younger brother Griffin Hodur-Scharpf born in 2001. Those boys are Ed and Marty's greatest gifts to the world, each filled with attentive kindness, deep intelligence, conscientiousness and enormous generosity of spirit that amazes all who know them.As a child and teenager, Marty was instrumental in acclimating the immigrant Hodurs to America. In Elementary school, she and her loving sister, Mirka, armed with coupons, calculator and $100-a-week budget organized all family meals for years; thank you Betty Crocker. As the eldest, she took on enormous responsibility of cooking, clothing and watching over four younger siblings and working parents. By her 16th birthday, she took her first job at Flip of Hollywood. When her four siblings and Ed's four siblings started producing a second generation in America, Marty, Ed, Duncan, and Griffin became the center of hospitality; hosting holiday dinners (meticulously planned months in advance by Marty) and other random family gatherings. Their home offered food and shelter for hungry cousins walking home from school, and for nieces and nephews visiting from afar and looking for a home cooked meal. Duncan and Griffin's friends always insisted on hanging out there, and were inevitably rewarded with heaping plates of sliced fruit. And all of it involved food, lots of food, all made by Marty from scratch. When her niece, Alyssa Scharpf, arrived to attend, regrettably, USC, Marty created a weekly home cooked meal day. She was the primary caregiver and meal preparer to her parents as they aged, living only a couple houses away. So many cut-up fruit plates.Marty was passionate about everything Los Angeles offered. There she was, surrounded by sons, nephews, nieces, cousins, siblings, visitors, friends, etc. at the Festival of Books, all Farmers Market, "Toes Beach" and the Shack, the Culver City Summer Concerts, museums, the Kirk Douglas Theater and any and all gardens. Her guests were usually exhausted and rewarded by her enthusiasm. (These all are recommended to the reader, but please invite a distant relative, neighbor and friend.) And she was the unquestioned family ambassador and agenda-setter for all family visitors from foreign countries. She loved family, like all good people, but in detail; she never failed to cook exactly the visitors' favorite meals (peas and onions for the writer's vegetarian wife), never forgot a birthday, always answered texts, constantly invited everyone to everything. She was great sister and dutiful daughter, the hub of two far flung families, and these examples barely illustrate why we all miss her so much. Her charity of choice
was other people, individuals. She brought soup to the sick, acts of support for the grieving (how we all wish she was here for us now!), an adventure to bored nieces, nephews and cousins, a Slovak dish to her mother and siblings, a nonjudgmental ear to depressed adolescents. She would look you in the eye when you were talking and you knew she was listening, being empathetic. The thoughtfulness and tactical brilliance of her many kind acts and generous gifts are a miracle. This individualized charity earns no awards, titles or honorariums (except from God) but that is never why she did it. She did it because she wanted everyone to be loved and spoiled and happy. And fed. There will be no funeral service, but a picnic is planned to share memories when times allow. There will be food (from Sorrento, of course) and joy, but never as much as, nor as carefully planned as, when Marty was with us.