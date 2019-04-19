April 21, 1925 - November 28, 2018 Martha Albene Sarkissian, longtime resident of Lido Isle, Newport Beach, died at home on November 28, 2018, at the age of 93 after a short illness. Today we are remembering the joy and enthusiasm with which she approached life and the love she amply bestowed on her family and friends. Martha was always ready for a cup of coffee and a chat and enjoyed conversations about almost anything: literature, history, news, politics, what's for dinner and what the kids are up to. Beloved wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to so many, Martha was born April 21st, 1925 in Los Angeles, California. As a child Martha began a lifelong love affair with the ocean, summering on Balboa Island, boating and swimming. She attended Los Angeles High School and went on to UC Berkeley, where she received a degree in English and met the love of her life, Harold Sarkissian, the child of Armenian immigrants. They married in 1947 and were married for 54 years. After receiving her teaching credential, Martha taught elementary school at Prince of Peace Lutheran School for 26 years as well as adult education for the Newport Mesa School District. A dedicated, passionate writer throughout her life, Martha wrote poems, essays and books, and at the age of 89, completed her memoir, "Living on a Fault." In retirement Martha fulfilled childhood dreams traveling to China and India and investigating Buddhism and Hinduism along the way. She was actively involved in several organizations including Fairview Community Church, National Alliance for the Mentally Ill, St. Mark's Book Club, Non-Violent Communication and the Jung Club. She was devoted to family and friendship and was a fierce advocate for vulnerable communities. She is survived by her four children, Julia, Geoffrey, Kenneth and Laura, by four grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. She leaves a hole in our hearts. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019