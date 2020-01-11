|
|
June 24, 1930 - December 31, 2019 New Year's Eve, 2019, we lost Martha Rae Fisher Armstrong. She was the last of her generation to pass. Martha, most often called Marty, was the youngest of five children born to Grace and Roscoe Fisher. Her siblings were Helen, Virginia, Virgil "Bud" and Anna. Marty married Thomas Armstrong in 1949 in Millersburg, Indiana, after starting at Purdue University. Shortly thereafter they moved to Dallas, Texas, and later to China Lake, California. In 1959, the family settled in Manhattan Beach, California, where Marty lived until her passing. They had two sons and two daughters. Stephen, aka Raindog, in 1951; Caren born in 1955; Christopher born in 1958; and Jenipher born in 1963. She worked for South Bay Insurance in Redondo Beach for many years. From 1960-1966 she was very active in the Dolphins of Manhattan Beach, a civic, social and philanthropic organization. She was president in 1963. She joined King Harbor Yacht Club (KHYC) in 1963 and remained an active member through her fifty-six years of membership and service. She volunteered for many positions over the years, and received many awards including the Gal of the Year (1990), Woman of the Year (1997), Commodore's Appreciation Trophy (2012), and Volunteer of the Year for the Tom Collier Regatta. She made many life-long friends at the Yacht Club. She never remarried after she and Thomas divorced; but she did have a long-term relationship with Bill Doke. They owned a 30' sailboat, the Magic Carpet; their favorite destination: Catalina Island. She was a wonderful Aunt to Candy Merle, Beverly Maxey, Edward Fisher, Ruth Jackson and David Wallace. She was considered "Aunty Marty" to all the children and grandchildren of her nieces and nephews. She is loved and will be fondly remembered by so many. A celebration of her life will take place February 24, 2020 at King Harbor Yacht Club starting at 12:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the KHYC Tom Collier Memorial Cancer Research Lab. Please make checks payable to "Cedars-Sinai". Note "Tom Collier" in the memo, and send to King Harbor Yacht Club: 280 Yacht Club Way, Redondo Beach, CA 90277, Attn: Tracey McMartin.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020