a.k.a. Elba Quiroz Romero, 88 years old, longtime resident of Cudahy, CA, passed away on Oct. 31, 2019, at her home in Aguascalientes, Mexico, where her remains now lie. She was born in Aguascalientes on July 29, 1931; she married Juan Genaro Preciado Gonzalez, who passed a number of years ago. They had five loving children, Juan ("Johnny", deceased), Martha Rose Preciado Froidevaux, Sylvia Patricia Preciado Flores, Diane Gisela Preciado, and Michael (Miguel) Angelo Preciado. She is survived by her remaining children and/or children's spouses, and by many grandchildren (Leah, Lyslie, Tracey, Natalie, Eric, Nicole, Christopher, Alex, Andre, Tatiana, Adrianna, Jennifer, Arturo) and their spouses, as well as by great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. Services were held in Aguascalientes on Nov. 2. Martha Elba worked selflessly to support her large family and she will be dearly missed. A memorial in her honor will be held in Los Angeles at a later date.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Nov. 13, 2019