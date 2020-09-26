1/1
Martha F. Young Hunley
March 22, 1935 - September 7, 2020 Our beloved mother, wife, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend passed away with a few of her loved ones at her bedside in Long Beach at the age of 85. She is now in heaven with her father, mother, two brothers, sister, and her second son. Martha was born in Iowa to Dr. Joseph and Mildred Gray, Presbyterian missionaries. She had six children with Jack Young, she has 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She and Donald Hunley married on October 16, 1982 at Immanuel Presbyterian Church in Los Angeles. One of her greatest passions was singing in the choir at the Immanuel Presbyterian Church and First Congregational Church of LA. She was retired from her job at Cal/OSHA. Her last seven years were spent in an assisted living home in Long Beach, Villa Redondo, where she was able to be pampered and had the time to do the things that she loved: spend time with family, create art, and read books. She brought joy to everyone who met her; she was friendly and always had a positive attitude. She was loved by all!Funeral services: Rose Hills, Memorial Chapel, Whittier, 11:00 am Friday, October 2nd, 2020. Please visit rosehills.com for more info and to share memories.

Published in Los Angeles Times from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rose Hills Company
3888 Workman Mill Rd
Whittier, CA 90601
5626990921
