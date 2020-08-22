July 26, 1924 - July 27, 2020 A native of Oakland, Martha Jane was the daughter of Donald Houston and Martha Earl Graham and the sister of Donald, Chester and Guy Graham. A graduate of UC Berkeley, she was the widow of John Otto Matthias II (1945) and Robert Sherman McCarter II (2006). Martha and Bob McCarter lived in Hancock Park for over twenty years after he became a vice president of Dwyer-Curlett & Co., a commercial mortgage company. Martha was active in the Colonial Dames, Good Samaritan Hospital, and St. James Episcopal Church. She was a DAR Regent of Los Angeles and a member of First Century Families. After apprenticing at Beverly Antiques under Grace Elliott, she and her friend Sue Sargent opened Garden Cottage Antiques on Larchmont. The McCarters retired to Fairbanks Ranch near San Diego in 1983, and remained very active community volunteers. After Bob's death in 2006, Martha moved to La Costa Glen Retirement Community in Carlsbad. Her son John Matthias died in 2001. She is survived by her children: Thomas McCarter of San Jose, Sarah McCarter of Boonville, and Guy McCarter of Valley Center; five grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Full obituary may be seen at Legacy.com
. Donations may be made to the San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy, or your choice of charity