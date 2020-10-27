1/
Martha Haymaker
May 31, 1925 - October 6, 2020 Marti died on October 6 after a long illness. Marti was a researcher and picture editor for Time Magazine for 28 years and in retirement, a freelance writer. Marti's kindness and warm laughter will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.She leaves her longtime friend Myrna Friedman and all of the Friedman family, as well as a brother Willis Haymaker, his wife Jo Ann, and their family.Private services and interment will be held at St. James Episcopal Church on Wilshire Blvd.

Published in Los Angeles Times from Oct. 27 to Nov. 1, 2020.
