Martha Keh
March 16, 1930 - July 23, 2020 Martha Keh, age 90, passed away from natural causes on Thursday, July 23, 2020, in La Cañada Flintridge, California. Martha was born on March 16, 1930, in Shanghai, China, to T.K. Chen and Alice Ling. As a young adult, she immigrated as a transfer student to the United States during the height of the Chinese Communist Revolution, where she was placed at Baylor University in Waco, Texas, before transferring to UCLA to complete her Bachelor's degree and to be closer to her love, Eddie. Together, Martha and Ed founded Healthcare Management Services, a pioneering developer of retirement and post-acute care centers. Over the last 40 years, the family business grew to nine facilities throughout California. As Martha and Ed went on to gain great success in their professional lives and become philanthropists in the local community, they truly embodied what it meant to achieve the American Dream. In 1955, Martha married Edward Keh. They had two children, Steve and Tina, who they adored more than life itself. As lovers of travel and culture, Martha and Ed made it a point to teach their children about all the world has to offer, and they traveled extensively as a family. In the 1960's, the Keh's briefly moved to the Netherlands and Brussels for Ed's work implementing computer systems throughout Europe. Unfortunately, Ed passed away in 2015, followed by their son Steve in 2019. Until her last days, Martha was immensely proud of the accomplishments of her husband, her children, and later in life, her grandchildren. As long as anyone can remember, Martha had a deep appreciation for good food, fancy clothes, and beautiful flowers. She loved the social aspect of food and its ability to bring the family together. It always thrilled her to watch her grandchildren eat and be happy; she never missed an opportunity to pile their plates higher and higher with food. Those who knew her well will remember the beautiful orchids she grew in a greenhouse in her backyard in Glendale, CA. Martha was known to be an elegant fashion maven even in her last days; but even still, there was nothing she loved more than a hotdog from 7-Eleven. Martha is survived by her daughter, Tina; and her four grandchildren, Caitlin, Cassandra, Mathew, and Camille. A viewing service will be held between 10 am and 11:30 am on Friday, August 14, in the courtyard of the Church of the Recessional at Forest Lawn Glendale, 1712 S. Glendale Ave., in Glendale, CA 91205. Family, friends, and others whose lives have been touched by Martha are welcome to celebrate her life and legacy. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the Glendale Memorial Health Foundation in honor of Martha Keh: https://www.supportglendale.org/ways-to-give/donate-online.

Published in Los Angeles Times from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
