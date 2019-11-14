|
September 22, 1914 - October 19, 2019 Martha Leaine (Kohn) Brown passed away October 19, 2019, in Los Angeles at the age of 105. She was the widow of former network radio and TV news reporter and commentator, Cecil Brown, who preceded his wife in death in 1987. Martha was born to Jerome and Adele Kohn in New York City on September 22, 1914, grew up in Columbus, Ohio, and graduated from the University of Illinois in 1935. The Browns were married in Rome in 1938, where Cecil was reporting for CBS. Beginning in 1942, the Browns lived in New York City for nearly twenty years. During those years, the Browns often traveled overseas together where Cecil reported on foreign affairs. Martha authored magazine articles and helped edit Cecil's stories. In 1962, after a four-year stint in Tokyo for NBC, the Browns returned to the US in Los Angeles. In recent years, Martha was a patron of the arts and a benefactor to museums and to Cal Poly Pomona University where Cecil taught. Although the Browns had no children, they are survived by great-nieces and nephews Jonathan Brown of McClean, Virginia, Katharine (Brown) Adams of Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Senem (Kudat) Ward of Charlottesville, Virginia, and Lucinda (Brown) Revell of Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Memorial donations may be directed to the Martha and Cecil Brown Endowment at Cal Poly Pomona. To make a gift online, visit www.cpp.edu/give. Checks can be made payable to the CPP Philanthropic Foundation, and mailed to: P.O. Box 3121, Pomona, CA 91769.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Nov. 14, 2019