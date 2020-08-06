Martha Weibel

June 1, 1925 - July 25, 2020 AKA Martha Katz, Martha WeisbergerMartha Weibel passed on July 25, 2020 at the amazing age of 95 years old with her daughter, Irene, by her side. She was a Holocaust Survivor born in the small town of Chust in the Carpathian Mountains of then Czechoslovakia. She lived in her family home with her mother, father, grandmother and eight siblings until they were taken to Auschwitz-Birkenau Concentration Camp and entered into Forced Labor. Martha and her two sisters, Rifka and Tova, were the only family members to survive the horrors of the Holocaust. She was liberated on April 14, 1945.Her community of International friends had many names for her including Martha, Malka, Monci and Martita. Her Hebrew name was Malka which translates to Queen. Indeed, we lost the Queen of our family.Martha had a life filled with loss and trauma but also filled with joy and love. She chose to wrap herself with her family and her community. She reunited with a friend from childhood, George, and married him in Israel, where they were together when Israel declared independence in 1948. They had their first daughter, Bella, who was five when they immigrated to the United States. Nobody knows how many languages Martha actually spoke. She once said, "After the fifth language, they all sound the same." She taught herself to read and write in English. The family arrived in New York and moved to Cleveland, Ohio where her second child, Irene, was born. Then, they settled in Los Angeles where she stayed for the remainder of her life. Martha loved her children Bella (d.2019) and Irene, and truly enjoyed her time with Bella's children and grandchildren, Jeremy (Jennifer), Aurora, William, and Stacey (Jamie), Lucas and Blake. Martha was very close to her older sister, Rifka or Rose (d.2019), husband, Sol (d.1994), and their children, Simon and Fred. Family gatherings and holidays were always important events. Martha cared deeply for her younger sister, Tova, and her nieces, Batia, Dorit and Rachel who live in Israel.Martha was a skilled seamstress, extraordinary baker, world traveler, and small business owner. Her husband, George, passed away in 1967, and she married Issac Katz in 1990. He passed away in 2004. Martha was close to her extended family from her husband Isaac including Evelyn, Marty, Kenny, Mike, Tzvika, Robin, and David, Ziva, Yael, Ronit, Jonathan, Elan and their many grandchildren. Her favorite activity by far was being in the presence of family. All the children in her life were sacred beings and received her unconditional love. Her family brought her joy, always.For many years, Martha worked tirelessly for the organization Shelters for Israel and still stands as an Officer Emeritus. She was very proud of the nursery schools and other senior centers she helped build in Israel with her charity work. We love and will miss our mother, our Oma, our friend, our queen. Rest peacefully. You lived an amazing life filled with love. We are grateful we had you with us for so many years. We will always wish for one more home baked birthday cake made with love or one more hug. We thank you for always reminding us that we were all so special to you. We will miss you every single day. Due to COVID-19 a Tribute will be held at a later date. She is buried at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.The family requests that contributions be made in her memory to: Shelters for IsraelP.O. Box 17324Beverly Hills, CA 90209www.sheltersforisrael.com
Jewish Healing and Hospice Center of Los Angeles10573 W. Pico Blvd., Suite 850Los Angeles, CA 90064www.jhcla.org