June 10, 1926 - November 30, 2020 Martin Bergman Frank, born in Portland, Oregon on June 10, 1926, to Harriet Frank Sr. and Samuel Frank, died of natural causes at his longtime home in Laurel Canyon on November 30th, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Marty served as a radioman in the U.S. Navy in the Pacific Theater during World War II. Afterward he resumed his studies at UCLA, where he graduated in 1947 with a degree in economics. In 1950 he established Martin Rents, a durable medical equipment business in Los Angeles; for more than 30 years he remained a dynamic and highly respected leader in the field. Marty was a builder of houses, a baker of cakes, and a mentor to colleagues and young entrepreneurs. An avid skier and tennis player, in his later years Marty loved nothing more than to listen to people tell their stories and to offer, in return, perspective and understanding accrued over the span of nine-and-a-half decades of life. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Merona Ravetch Frank; his sons Michael, Daniel, and Steven Frank; daughters-in-law Jo Anne Schlesinger, Lisa Sue Frank, and Julie Ferber Frank; and his seven cherished grandchildren: Rachel, Derek, Ellie, Sophie, Sam, Mia, and Lucia Frank.



