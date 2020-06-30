Martin Burke

December 14, 1951 - June 24, 2020 For too many years, he struggled with too many medical challenges, and in the end, Marty's big heart finally gave out on him. He wanted everyone to know that he died during, but not of, the Corona virus.Marty was born in Philadelphia, raised in South Jersey, and moved to California in 1990. He was educated at St. Joseph's Prep, the University of Pennsylvania, and Villanova Law School. He spent his legal career in the civil rights field as an Administrative Judge for the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in Philadelphia and Los Angeles.In 1987, he met Pam Sellers at a conference in Denver, followed her to California, and a quick 13 years later they were married. He agreed to stay in California as long as he could complain about it every day. Which he did.Marty was the brightest person in any room and the funniest, but his best quality was his never-ending generosity to family and friends. He had a way of connecting immediately with everyone he met, and life with him was always entertaining. At the very end he was making jokes with the hospital staff.He is survived by many who hoped this day would never come: his wife Pam Sellers; four brothers Bill, Bob, Jimmy and Joe; two sisters Cecelia and Donna; 14 nieces and nephews, eight great nieces and nephews, and countless friends.His funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, July 6 at Incarnation Church in Glendale, and will be live streamed on the church's website, incaglendale.org. Celebrations of Marty's life will take place at a later date in Los Angeles and Philadelphia.
Published in Los Angeles Times from Jun. 30 to Jul. 5, 2020.