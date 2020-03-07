|
|
December 30, 1931 - March 6, 2020 Martin C. Denyer, born December 30, 1931 passed at the Southern Utah Veterans Home in Ivins, Utah on March 6, 2020.Marty was born the oldest of four children and is survived by his brother, Dr. David Denyer (Dorothy) living in Arizona. He is also survived by three Nieces and two Nephews.Mr. Denyer was a teacher with the Los Angeles Unified School District where he was the Athletic Director and Student Activities Coordinator at Canoga Park High school. Mr. Denyer retired to San Diego county in 1991.He was loved and admired by many students during his 32 year teaching career.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020