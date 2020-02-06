Home

Martin "Mart" Hubbard

Martin "Mart" Hubbard Obituary
March 3, 1937 - January 20, 2020 Mart Hubbard succumbed to injuries sustained in a New Year's Eve automobile accident and passed away on January 20, 2020. Mr. Hubbard is survived by his wife Margie, their two children Eleanor and Martin, four grandchildren and two great-granddaughters. Mart was a resident of Newport Beach, CA, from 1972-2013 and retired to Genoa, NV, with Margie where they lived till the time of his passing. Mart will always be remembered as a generous force of nature, loving husband, caring father and grandfather who enjoyed golf, opera and contributed much of his time, energy and resources to the local community. There will be a Celebration of Life Service at Big Canyon Country Club in Newport Beach on March 3, 2020 from 2pm-5pm for all those who knew Mart and/or the Hubbard family.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020
