March 28, 1940 - October 9, 2019 Dr. Martin (Marty) J. Schiesl, Professor Emeritus of History at California State University, Los Angeles, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on October 9, 2019 at the age of 79. Marty was born in Buffalo, New York, on March 28, 1940, and attended the State University of New York (Buffalo) where he earned his BA, MA and Ph.D. He moved to Los Angeles in 1970 to begin his career as a Professor of History at CSULA. For over 35 years, Marty taught United States and California History and impacted over 13,0000 students. During his tenure, he published articles and books on United States, California, and Los Angeles history, and made many important contributions to the social justice movement. Marty is survived by Sharon, his loving wife of 49 years, his daughter, Laura Schiesl-Vega, his son-in-law, Michael Vega, his granddaughter, Elle, and his loving extended family. A memorial will be held at 12 pm, Saturday, November 2 at Fairhaven Memorial Services, 27856 Center Drive, Mission Viejo, California 92692. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the ALS Association of Orange County.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019