June 29, 1937 - April 14, 2020 With profound sorrow, the family of Martin Joel Licker announces that he has peacefully passed (non-COVID-19 related) at his home surrounded by his family at the age of eighty-two. If any man could personify the "American Dream," it was Marty; descendants of Eastern European Jews, Marty was born in Brooklyn. His father was a button-maker and gave Marty the option of working or going to college. He chose the latter and graduated from New York University where he was a brother of the Tau Epsilon Phi (TEP) fraternity and went on to become a certified public accountant. After graduating, Marty honorably served in the New York Army National Guard. As an entrepreneur, Marty worked as a CPA in the media industry throughout the Midwest while simultaneously owning newsstands in central locations in New York and Los Angeles. Marty moved his family and his business from New York to LA in 1974 where he formed his owned accounting firm. Throughout his career, Marty represented a myriad of successful business people and celebrities where his business acumen and strong moral values created a name that was synonymous with trust and financial savvy. Marty is survived by his wife Maria of 34 years, his sister Susan Kochnover, his children – Gayle Ezralow, Dana Goodman, and Sam Licker – stepdaughter Michele Regan, stepson Erik Reo, and seven grandchildren. Per his wishes, he will be laid to rest at the New Montefiore Cemetery in Farmingdale, New York, at his family's burial plot, next to his grandparents, parents, and his sister, Marilyn Wilder. He is remembered as a wonderful husband, caring father, and loving grandfather. A mentor to all, he is treasured as a keen storyteller who was proud of all of his children, never missed a beat, and always ended a conversation with an uncanny smile on his face. Always remembered, never to be forgotten.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020