More Obituaries for Martin Sokolik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martin L. Sokolik RPh


1930 - 2019
Martin L. Sokolik RPh Obituary
2/21/1930 - 12/11/2019 Martin died peacefully after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's/leukemia. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Barbara, devoted daughter, Joni (Jon), loving son-in-law Scott, loving grandchildren, Jenna, Reid, Jeremy, and Jill (Matt), nieces, nephews, cousins, friends near and far. Preceded in death by daughter, Helaine. USC Pharmacy School 1952. Proud Trojan and Kaiser Pharmacist! Service scheduled for Sun., 12/15 at 12:30 pm at Mount Sinai Simi Valley. [email protected] for inquiries.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019
