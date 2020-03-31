|
March 18, 1931 - March 27, 2020
Marty Lutin, age 89, a longtime resident of Los Angeles, California, passed away on March 27, 2020.
Marty was born on March 18, 1931, in Detroit, Michigan, to Sylvia and Morris Lutin.
Most important to Marty were family, flying and philanthropy.
When Marty took up flying in the 1970s, aviation became the center of his life. Airplanes intrigued Marty from childhood. After high school Marty joined the Air Force Reserve, and when his unit was called up during the Korean War he was assigned to Japan.
In 1952, when his service ended, Marty came home and married his Fairfax High School sweetheart, Evy Lansky. In high school, Marty was the All-American football team captain and Evy was a cheerleader, the perfect love story. His two daughters were born by 1960, Marty and his family's life centered on their home and friends in Encino Village. Marty worked hard to build his photo lab business. When Marty turned 40, running a successful business, he decided it was time to pursue his long-held fantasy of flying and obtain his pilot's license. Flying was his passion, an avocation, and at the center of his life. In 1993, he accomplished his dream of flying his own plane around the world, exploring his Jewish roots and bringing Judaica and medicine to Jews in Russia. A book, Eastbound: Our Flight- Our Mission, was written about their journey around the world. While in Magadan, Russia, Marty met and rescued a family of 63 people by making provisions for them to travel to Israel. Along with international travel, Marty took his family on many wonderful adventures to national parks and ski trips in Aspen. Besides flying, Marty was an avid tennis player, snow and water skier and a fabulous poker player.
Marty felt so fortunate, that he wanted to give back to the unfortunate. Philanthropy was one of the cornerstones of his life. Favorite charities included Technion University, The Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles, Stop Cancer, Israel Tennis Centers, Team Carrie – Carrie Strong Foundation and so many more. Every year, two scholarships are awarded at Technion University by Marty and Evy Lutin.
Marty will be sorely missed. He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years Evy Lutin; daughter Robin Lutin; son-in-law Michael Scott; and grandchildren Rachel, Zachary and Shoshanna Scott. His beloved daughter, Carrie Scott, sadly predeceased him.
Arrangements have been made for a private family funeral. A Celebration of Life will follow later in the year. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to The Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 31, 2020