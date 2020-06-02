April 21, 1926 - May 28, 2020 Martin passed away peacefully at the age of 94. He is survived by his wife Anna Trojak, his son Danny Petrasek, daughter Karen Swerdlow, grandchildren Alex Petrasek and Stanley Swerdlow, nephew Jerry and family, as well as close friends who were considered family. Martin was a Holocaust Survivor who fought in the Slovak National uprising as a partisan, then in General Svoboda's army until the end of WWII. After liberating Prague on May 9th, 1945 with the Victorious Red Army he was decorated for his part in the Slovak National Uprising and his service in Svoboda's army during 1946-1949. After the Communist takeover in Czechoslovakia, he emigrated to Israel and continued his studies from 1949-1952 at Technion University in Haifa. He became a Civil Engineer and developed 17 settlements for New Immigrants. In 1958 he moved to the USA, where he worked as a Civil Engineer and became active in the construction business as well as developing land. Martin will be remembered as a beautiful soul, an extraordinary person, and friend. He was an eternal optimist, always possessing a positive spirit and a good sense of humor. He had sportsmanship in his heart and soccer was his favorite sport to watch, since he played as a young boy. Martin skied, biked, and played golf until his 90's. His life story was reenacted and filmed into Broken Promise which was shown in a film festival in 2009.Martin leaves a legacy of love in all the lives he touched over his many years than cannot be eclipsed even by his loss.He always left places with shining examples of life fully and generously lived. Martin will live on forever in our hearts.



