July 30, 1929 - October 15, 2020 Martin Howard Strudler (Marty) passed away on 10-15-2020 in Los Angeles CA. His many East and West coast friends will miss his gentle way and soft sharp humor. His adorable dog will miss him as well. Marty often visited his condo in New York during his many trips abroad. He saw much of Europe with regular travel friends. A benefactor and guest at an art colony in New Mexico, Marty put time, money and effort into the community, arts, travel & local politics. He was a very active member, contributor and past president of West Hollywood West Community Association. His personal life did not revolve around his work. He was active with animal rights, animal rescue, the Sierra Club, social justice causes & local politics. He loved sailing with friends and sailed to countless islands of U.S. & Caribbean Islands. As an Emmy winning cartoonist at Warner Brothers, Universal and other studios, Marty's early cartoonist work was his personal favorite as he controlled the story & design. His characters he worked on; the Pink Panther, Tweety and Sylvester, Daffy Duck, the Muppets, Pinky and the Brain, even Robert Crumb's racy Fritz the Cat. His work with Steven Spielberg, Ralph and Friz Freleng still air around the world. There will be a zoom memorial service held on Sunday Dec. 6th at 2-3PM PST (5-6 EST) Zoom link - https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84046006152?pwd=ZG9kMFVCRHVKRDJ3TmNvMm1zM3ExZz09For
