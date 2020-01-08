|
July 17, 1967 - December 16, 2019 Martin William "Bud" Pernoll, beloved son, brother, uncle and especially father, born July 17, 1967, of Los Angeles, CA, formerly of Portland, OR, and New Orleans, LA, passed away December 16, 2019. He is survived by his parents, Dr. Martin L Pernoll (Irina) of Reno, NV, and Elizabeth L. Childress of Murfreesboro, TN, sister, Kristin Pernoll Hinson, (Jon) of Charlotte, NC, and her children, Kelsey and Christopher Manzano. His three much loved children, Gillian "Beanie" Pernoll, and Elizabeth "Izzy" Pernoll (mother Cristina Pernoll-Miller and stepfather, Kevin Miller) and Martin William Pernoll, Jr., (mother Emily Caroline Pernoll), all of Los Angeles. His aunt, Alta Lee MacMillan of Summer Lake OR, and her children, Scott and Gregg MacMillan. Bud was predeceased by his grandparents, Martin V. and Zilla Lee Pernoll of Summer Lake, OR and William and Norma Lush of Eugene, OR.Bud attended Ainsworth Elemenetary School in Portland, OR, Metairie Park Country Day School in Metairie, LA, where he was Student Body President, Captain of the soccer team and ran track. He was a graduate of Southern Methodist University and a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. He also attended the Wharton School of Finance and Commerce and received a Wharton Certificate in Executive Education.Bud was CEO and founder of Bay Mutual Financial and C&P Partners, LLC and The Account Review. He ws previously Senoir Vice President at Wachovia Securities and Morgan Stanley. He was a member of the Chairman's Club, received the Goldman Sachs Blue Chip Award, Prudential Community Champion Rising Star, awarded the 2009 and 2011 401K Wire's Top Most Influential Advisors of Defined Contrbution Plans, received the Reuters Advice Point Top Advisors Award and was a contributor to Expert Profile, Vol. 7Bud was past president of the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Monica where he was awarded the National Service to Youth Award in 2012. Those wishing to donate a memorial in his name can send it to: Boys and Girls Club of Santa Monica, 1238 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica, CA, 90401Services will be held at Brentwood Presbyterian Church, 12000 San Vicente Blvd., Los Angeles, on Saturday, January 18th at 11 a.m. The Rev. Dave Carpenter presiding.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 8 to Jan. 14, 2020