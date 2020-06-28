June 29, 1916 - May 28, 2020 Marvelyne Bailer was a fun-loving, centenarian who loved life, embraced change, and always believed tomorrow would be bright. Everyone gravitated to her because of her warmth and great storytelling abilities. Marvelyne taught her family and friends the importance of compassion, empathy, honesty and loyalty. She showered everyone with compliments and relished receiving them too. Marvelyne Bailer was born on June, 29, 1916 in Los Angeles, California to Raymond and Aileen Matthews. Her father worked for the postal service and her mother worked as a seamstress and manicurist.As a young child, Marvelyne loved to dance. By the age of 6 she had taught family members the Charleston for pennies and performed at Hollywood auditions including for the popular Our Gang comedy show. She spent summers in Carmel-by-the-Sea and was excited seeing the first commercial airplane fly over her neighborhood. Marvelyne was a hazel-eyed beauty who was sassy, witty and wise. She danced with Richard Nixon at age 17 and was admired by boxing champion Joe Louis and French entertainer, Maurice Chevalier. In the 1930's, Marvelyne loved visiting the Inkwell in Santa Monica, the only section of the beach open to African Americans, where she would listen to Louie Armstrong play his trumpet under his tent.After graduating from high school, Marvelyne worked for the Los Angeles Police Department as a stenographer alongside Tom Bradley, an officer who would later become the Mayor of Los Angeles.Marvelyne met her future husband, Lloyd Harding Bailer, a brilliant economist, when he was visiting Los Angeles from Detroit. On August 2, 1941 they married in Carmel. Shortly thereafter, Marvelyne and Lloyd moved to Washington D.C. where Lloyd taught at Howard University and soon had their first two children, Barbara Aileen, and Brent Harding. Marvelyne and Lloyd then purchased a home in the affluent St. Albans neighborhood of Queens, New York. It is there that they welcomed their next four children; Bonnie Lynn, Lloyd Harding, Robin Adele, and Tina Marie. Marvelyne loved to say that marrying Lloyd and subsequently giving birth to their six children were the best decisions she ever made. Marvelyne had many talents and interests. She was a gifted artist and immersed her children in the arts. She loved playing bridge and canasta along with following tennis, baseball and golf. She also had a penchant for gambling and was a slot machine queen in her later years-everyone marveled at her good luck. In addition, she was an active participant in prominent African American organizations like Jack & Jill of America and the Links.In 1967, Marvelyne moved back to her hometown of Los Angeles. A homemaker until age 65, she went back to work when her husband became disabled and she retired from the Los Angeles Unified School District at the young age of 80.Marvelyne' s eight-year residency at her retirement home was yet another opportunity to express her love for life. She lifted residents' spirits with her positive attitude and her presence brightened up the place. Marvelyne was always adorned in soft glam makeup, a carefully selected outfit with a signature jacket and jewels that dazzled-just like her personality. During her residency, she resumed painting and gifted her works of art to her children.Marvelyne had her share of hardships. She was Lloyd's caretaker for 13 years before he passed; and later buried three of her six children-Lloyd Bailer, Barbara Smiley, and Brent Bailer. Through it all, she kept her sunny spirit and remained thankful for all she had.On Marvelyne's 100th birthday, her family threw her an unforgettable bash in Las Vegas, topped off with a birthday video message from Oprah Winfrey and a letter from President Barak Obama acknowledging this milestone. Marvelyne was truly a smart lady. She lived with grace and fortitude and will be adoringly remembered by all who knew her over the course of her 103 years with us. Marvelyne is survived by her three daughters, Bonnie Bailer, Robin Glover and Tina Nieves, 13 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and 2 great, great grandchildren.



