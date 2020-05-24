July 11, 1929 - May 9, 2020 On May 9, 2020, our hearts were broken as a beautiful soul, Marvin Berman, left this world.He was kind, caring, respectful of others and their viewpoints, and funny. A proud New Yorker, Marv was a graduate of Brooklyn Tech High School and the family math whiz. His was a full life. Sgt. Berman was a Korean War veteran, an apprentice of famed architect Richard Neutra, and, on the GI Bill, attended the USC School of Architecture '57. He then embarked on a 61 yr. architectural career, receiving recognition in both residential and commercial design, and remained a loyal (and optimistic) SC Trojan. He knew how to be a wonderful friend to all, enjoyed his racquetball buddies, playing three times a week until 88, traveled the world, and lived his life with integrity.Most importantly, Marv treasured his love of 55 yrs, Cookie (Wapner), adored his children, Joel and Deidre (Michael Karp), was devoted to his "Broder Bern", Bernie Berman (Toby), and was "Uncle Pal" to his beloved niece and nephew, Frances and Steven Berman.He will be dearly missed.Donations in Marvin's memory may be made to the Celiac Disease Foundation or the Alzheimer's Disease Research Center - ADRC (http://adrc.usc.edu/donate/) Thank you.May his memory be for a blessing.
Published in Los Angeles Times on May 24, 2020.