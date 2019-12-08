|
August 13, 1944 - October 29, 2018 Mary Agnes Hartzell passed away peacefully in Santa Monica, California. Her life was celebrated at a memorial service at First Presbyterian Church in Santa Monica in December of 2018. A pioneering childhood expert and educator, Mary was a magnetic and widely beloved person who touched many lives personally and professionally. She is deeply missed by her family and community.Mary was born in Orrville, Ohio, the fourth of nine children, to John and Mildred Schromen. She received her bachelor's degree from Kent State University, where she met Duane Hartzell. They were married and had three children. Mary earned her Master's in Education from UCLA; she taught elementary school children at what is now the UCLA Lab School. Mary became a teacher at First Presbyterian Nursery School in Santa Monica, and then director for more than 30 years. In the mid-'90s, Mary began to incorporate ideas from the schools of Reggio Emilia, Italy. Under Mary's leadership, First Pres became a highly regarded Reggio-inspired school. She also taught parenting classes and offered private counselling to parents.In 2003, she published "Parenting from the Inside Out" with co-author Dan Siegel. Drawing on Mary's over 40 years' experience as a child development specialist, the book explores how reflecting on our own childhoods can help guide our parenting. The book became a valued resource for parents and teachers. It was reprinted in 2014 and has been translated into several languages.Mary is survived by her four sisters, three children and seven grandchildren.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 8, 2019