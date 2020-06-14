March 13, 1933 - June 10, 2020 March 13,1933-June 10, 2020 Mary Alice (Mar) Jennings, lover of words, a good book, and vibrant conversation, died peacefully at age 87 in Santa Barbara, California surrounded by loved ones.Born in 1933 in Cincinnati, Ohio, Mar was the daughter of Charles and Alice Robertson, and sister of Ann with whom she attended Hillsdale High School followed by Connecticut College.She married C. Robert (Bob) Jennings in 1954. They moved to Spain where Mar was invited to act in the movie Alexander the Great directed by Robert Rosson starring Richard Burton. The following year, they moved to New York where she worked for the UN as a guide. Bob's career as Entertainment Editor for Time Magazine took them to Los Angeles, where they raised their daughters, Alice and Annie.Mar returned to school in 1974 to earn an MA in Library Science at USC. She put her love of books and belief in education into practice, working as Librarian at Whittier Public Library, Librarian, College Counselor and Admissions Director at Marlborough School in Los Angeles, Admissions Director at Connelly School in Anaheim, College Counselor at Dana Hall in Wellesley, Massachusetts, and Librarian at Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles.Twenty-two years ago she met Howard Toboco and spent the happiest, most loving years of her life with Howard who would call Mar "the love of his life." Together they shared many laughs, wonderful travels, and cherished times with family and friends. Leading by example, not asking much of others, but quietly doing little favors like dropping flowers on a neighbor's doorstep, running errands for friends, reading to children in the local library, or sending silly gifts to her grandchildren, she was a true giver.Her sincere interest in the lives of others reverberated throughout her friends and family, but also through her life-long dedication to service. Her volunteer work included the Junior League, the Boys and Girls Club of America, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, and the Tita Mann NYA Scholarship Award. She served on numerous committees at St. Matthews Episcopal Church over many years including the Fellowship Committee and the thrift shop in Venice Beach where she often brought Howard and her grandchildren in to do the heavy lifting. Receiving the Honorary Canon Award from the Bishop of Los Angeles County in 2018 represented so much of what she stood for and her deep devotion to the Church.Enthusiastic, elegant, gracious, observer of details, lover of wine and bacon, ever-curious, Mar had a memorable laugh and presence. She lit up the room, engaged others with her wit, her easy, sophisticated style, and immeasurable charm. She lived a full life and was loved by many.Mar will be deeply missed by her daughters, Alice Ranahan and husband Michael, Annie Barnett and husband Jim, her sister Ann Cohen and son Mark Thompson, Howard Toboco, grandchildren Lindsey, Connor, Drew, Charlie, Kate, and Lily, and her many friends. She is predeceased by her beloved brother-in-law Richard N. Cohen.The family wishes to thank The Samarkand for the impeccable care she received the last two years of her life and Cottage Hospital, whose exceptional medical and spiritual care eased her passing. Due to the current pandemic, services are pending.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mar Jennings' name and sent to The Parish of St. Matthews Episcopal Church 1031 Bienveneda Ave. Pacific Palisades, CA 90272 https://stmatthews.tpsdb.com/OnlineReg/34



