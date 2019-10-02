|
|
April 21, 1930 - September 3, 2019 Mary Alice Steffen (nee Beck) was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, on April 21, 1930, to Alice (nee LaLande) Beck and William Daughty Beck. As a child, Mary Alice was a good-natured caretaker, animal lover, and peacemaker. She loved school, her friends, and her siblings. Mary Alice and her sister, Pat, adored cats, and took in stray kitties whenever they could. It is no surprise that as an adult, Mary Alice became a registered nurse at Charity Hospital, where she met her future husband, Dr. Charles (Chuck) Steffen. They were married on July 2, 1951. Upon completion of Chuck's residency, they moved to Los Angeles.Mary Alice was a modern woman in a traditional role. During the 1950's and 60's she devoted her life to her family, raising 4 rambunctious boys - all born within 5 years of each other - while managing a huge home on 3 acres of land. In addition, she helped her husband Chuck build and manage his medical practice. She and Chuck also managed the real estate investments they made together. She was a whirlwind of activity, but she made it look easy. Mary Alice's hand on the wheel kept the family steady and together.Mary Alice had a wonderful sense of humor and a keen wit. Her boisterous laugh was one of her most wonderful traits. Mary Alice loved her cats, gardening, antiques, geodes, crossword puzzles, the Palm Springs Film Festival, cooking, Scrabble, and reading. She also enjoyed spending time with her beloved sister Pat, working on her stamp collection with her friend and sister-in-law Mary (Steffen) Holleran, dancing to the music of Randy Newman, and collecting rocks on the beaches of Oceanside. Mary Alice was confident in her choices and sought out unique expressions in art, literature and fashion. While she pretended to love Notre Dame football for the sake of her family, her true love was the Los Angeles Lakers.In addition, Mary Alice loved spending time with her 4 sons and their wives, developing a different but special relationship with each couple. She had a special gift of making each daughter-in-law feel that she was her favorite. Mary Alice was a touchstone, mentor, and role model for the "daughters" she wanted to have. She provided each of her sons with the love and support they needed in very special and unique ways. Her sons and daughters-in-law always knew that they could go to Mary Alice for help with anything, at any time, and she would be there for them with sage advice and love. When faced with difficult challenges, Mary Alice showed courage and perseverance. She was the epitome of southern hospitality and grace, an example to which all of her family aspires.The onset of Alzheimer's slowly stole Mary Alice's ability to express herself, but never overcame her decency and loveliness. To the end, Mary Alice stayed sweet and kind.Dr. Charles Steffen, Mary Alice's husband of 68 years, preceded her in death on August 10, 2019. She is survived by her four sons Chuck (Allyson), Mike (Mary), Dan (Patti) and Mark (Janice); her grandchildren Kara (Rachel), Brette, Nick (Sabrina), Megan, Andrew, Brendan (Sara), and Mariah; her three great-grandchildren,Theodore, Hazel and Dani; and her sister-in-law Mary Holleran, as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.The family wishes to thank the incredible staff at Solheim Senior Community in Eagle Rock, California, especially Ermelinda Castro, Clotilde Contreras, Josefina Rodriquez, Lorena Abella, Jennifer Bicera, Jeannette Dizon, and Ferdinand Barangan.In lieu of flowers, donations to the are appreciated.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Oct. 2 to Oct. 6, 2019