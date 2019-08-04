|
|
December 18, 1943 - July 30, 2019
Mary "Blue" Andre passed away July 30, 2019, after a brief illness. She was born in Galveston, Texas, on December 18, 1943. She grew up in Atlanta, GA, and the Mississippi Gulf Coast. She attended Biloxi HS and graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi earning a degree in Speech and Theater. She was briefly married to David Andre in 1964.
Blue moved to the Los Angeles area in the 1970s and became a noted producer of film and TV. Her work earned 8 Emmy nominations, winning three awards. She was the recipient of numerous other film awards including two Golden Globe awards and a Writer's Guild award. Blue was also honored with the Reel New Orleans Award for her tremendous commitment to creating opportunities for film in New Orleans.
An activist at heart, her productions included such moving stories as "Video Voyeur: The Susan Wilson Story," which led Blue to Washington where she met at the White House with Laura Bush to advocate for laws providing protection against video voyeurism. Her production of "Unnatural Causes" called to light the plight of Vietnam War veterans afflicted with illnesses resulting from exposure to Agent Orange and was previewed by Congress for permission to allow its release.
Among her many other productions were "Identity Theft," "Adrift," "Pancho Barnes," "Picnic," "A Time To Live," "Wait 'Til Your Mother Gets Home," "Rape & Marriage: The Greta Rideout Case," "Christmas Comes To Willow Creek," "While Justice Sleeps," "Fugitive Among Us," "The Accidental Witness," "Nightmare," and 13 episodes of "The Big Easy."
Blue was predeceased by her mother, Marian Everett, and her beloved Aunt Virginia Everett. In addition to her domestic partner, Edward Wilson, she is survived by her brother Jerry Everett, nephew Gerald Everett, niece Shane Everett, loving cousins, and a multitude of longtime friends. Her wit, creative talents, and charm will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
A memorial service is planned at the Old North Church at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills on Saturday, August 10th, at 5:00 p.m.
Suggested memorial recipients are: New Orleans Musicians' Clinic & Assistance Foundation (nomaf.org/donations) or Le Petit Theatre Du Vieux Carre (lepetittheatre.com/support.html).
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Aug. 4, 2019