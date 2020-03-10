|
September 3, 1935 - February 5, 2020 Mary passed away February 5, 2020 in La Mirada, California. She was the loving wife of Peter J.E. Gonzales, beloved mother to Theresa, Loretta, Manuel, and Ben, and proud grandmother to Karen, Manuel Jr., Marcus and Michael. Mary was the youngest of 12 children born to Hershel and Juanita Boggs of Dunbar, Virginia. At a young age, she moved with friends to Los Angeles where she worked as a waitress before meeting and eventually marrying Peter. In addition to raising her own children, Mary served as a transitional foster parent for the Los Angeles Bureau of Adoptions. Later, she was employed by Presbyterian Interfommunity Hospital in Whittier as part of the Emergency Room Staff. Mary will always hold a place in the memories of her family and friends. Her warmth and humor, along with her selfless devotion to those in need, were among the many qualities that endeared her to all.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 10, 2020