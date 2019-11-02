|
|
(58), passed away on October 26, 2019 in Huntington Beach. She was predeceased by her father, Art Nishisaka, and her brother, Randy Nishisaka, and is survived by her mother, Yuriko Nishisaka; sister, Merrie Nishisaka, and brother, Scott (Aileen) Nishisaka; nephews, Brent and Mark, nieces, Kylie and Morgan; great-nephews, Brandon and Ryan; and great-niece, Ava Nishisaka, Aunt Haruko Sanada; also survived by many relatives. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 3:00PM at Senshin Buddhist Temple, 1311 W. 37th Street, Los Angeles. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019