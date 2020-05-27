July 9, 1962 - May 22, 2020 Loving partner, mama, sister, niece, aunt, and friend to many. DIY extraordinaire. Lived her unfairly-short life with exuberance and without regret through her battle with cancer. A standout student athlete, Mary grew up in Wayland, MA and went on to the University of Massachusetts - Amherst, where she played lacrosse and was a major contributor on the 1982 NCAA National Championship team her Sophomore year. She graduated cum laude with a degree in Elementary Education and spent her career working to help improve education of all children.Mary settled in Thousand Oaks, California with her partner Julie and two amazing kids, Sam and Maddy. When her kids were young, Mary tired of a messy bathroom during bath time, so she invented and successfully brought to market the "Tubby Table," a bath toy that gave thousands of families relief and children joy.Mary loved the beach, Boston sports, and family above all else. Her smile and laugh lit up the room when she entered, and she was the favorite Aunt to her nieces and nephews. She will be remembered for her courage and grace.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition or the Samuel Oschin Cancer Center at Cedars Sinai, Los Angeles.



