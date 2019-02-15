October 22, 1927 - February 11, 2019 Mary Catherine Follen Hawley, 91, died on February 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, surrounded by her family. She was born in Los Angeles on October 22, 1927 to Mary Ellen Mullins and John Edward Follen, the younger sister to John Jr. (Jack) and Victor Joseph Follen. Raised in Alhambra, she attended St. Therese grammar school and Ramona Convent High School. Later, while a student at UC Berkeley, she met her beloved husband of the past 71 years, Philip Metschan Hawley. They were married in 1947 at St. Gregory Catholic Church, and shortly thereafter moved to Portland and Salem, Oregon, where they started their family. In 1958, they returned to Los Angeles, settling in Hancock Park, where Mary devoted her life to raising her eight children and serving the community in many lasting and often unseen ways. Mary's life was defined by her Catholic faith, Irish ancestry, and family. She was an abundant blessing to everyone who encountered her, and especially those fortunate enough to experience firsthand her remarkable million-dollar smile, her graceful yet down-to-earth nature, her Irish wit, her beautiful garden, and her unforgettable potato salad. She is survived by her husband Philip; her children, Diane Johnson, Willard Hawley, IV, Philip Hawley, Jr., John Hawley, Victor Hawley, Edward Hawley, Erin Przybocki, George Hawley, and their spouses. She is also survived by twenty-four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. A Requiem Mass will be held at St. Brendan Catholic Church, 310 S. Van Ness Avenue, Los Angeles, on Saturday, February 23 at 10:00 a.m. A reception will follow the mass. Private interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Culver City. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests contributions be made to Loyola High School Mothers' Guild (www.loyolahs.edu/mothers-guild) or St. Brendan Catholic Church, 310 S. Van Ness Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90020. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 15 to Feb. 21, 2019